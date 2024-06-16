Chelsea are reportedly open to offers for French defender Benoit Badiashile this summer amid interest from Serie A clubs AC Milan and Roma, as well as teams from the Saudi Pro League, according to Simon Phillips.

Badiashile has not quite been at his best since moving to Stamford Bridge, and it seems his stay at the west London club could end up being a relatively short one.

Phillips claims Chelsea could be ready to make changes in defence this summer, despite already bringing in Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, with Badiashile’s departure likely to be significant if it does happen.

The report names the likes of Leny Yoro to Chelsea as potential transfers to watch out for, so it could be that the Blues will prioritise the Lille wonderkid to replace Badiashile if he does move on.

Badiashile transfer: Should Chelsea let him go?

One imagines there are a fair few Chelsea fans who’ll be surprised that the club don’t seem willing to give Badiashile a bit more time, with the 23-year-old surely still having it in him to improve and develop into the player they’d hoped he could be.

If Chelsea really want to go down the route of trusting and developing young players for a long-term project, then they probably need to be more patient with someone like Badiashile, who only joined the club in January 2023.

Having said that, there’ll also be a fair few Blues supporters who’d prefer to see Badiashile leave instead of Trevoh Chalobah, so if it’s a choice between those two, then offloading the Frenchman might be the better decision.

Badiashile is surely good enough to do a good job for clubs like Milan or Roma, and it would be a shame to see a talented young player heading off for the big money in the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career.