Brighton are now reportedly interested in signing Leicester City’s star midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the summer transfer window.

It was announced on Saturday that the Seagulls had appointed a new manager, Fabian Hurzeler, who became the youngest manager ever in the Premier League at the age of 31.

With the German coach taking over the reins from the very influential Roberto De Zerbi, many fans are expecting the club to conduct some shrewd business like they tend to do in every transfer market.

When examining the current Brighton squad, depth in midfield seems to be their biggest issue with adequate replacements for Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister still yet to be found.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Seagulls have already identified a promising midfield target, Dewsbury-Hall.

The English midfielder played a pivotal role in Leicester City’s Championship-winning campaign last season, grabbing 12 goals and 14 assists from the middle of the park.

These incredible performances have grabbed the attention of a number of top English clubs with the report also listing Brentford as an interested party.

Leicester City may be forced to sell their star midfielder to help ease PSR issues after being promoted back to the Premier League, with fans worried about being hit with a potential points deduction.

Brighton has a reputation of signing promising young players in the transfer market at a cut price, and Dewsbury-Hall would be no exception.