Tottenham are among the clubs to have held initial talks over a potential transfer move for in-demand Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, CaughtOffside understands.

The 22-year-old is also wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli, though Juventus is understood to be his preferred destination if he leaves Bologna this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that both Spurs and Newcastle have had some talks over signing Calafiori, while there have also been a number of clubs scouting the Italy international at Euro 2024.

One complication for Bologna this summer is that they would have to pay 40% of whatever fee they receive for Calafiori to his former club Basel, so they’re keen not to lose this top young talent without a fight.

It is felt that at least €35m would be needed for Calafiori, and he remains keen on linking up with his former manager Thiago Motta at Juventus, though he’d also be open to a move to the Premier League if this did not prove to be possible.

Calafiori transfer: Could Spurs or Chelsea sign the talented young centre-back?

Both Tottenham and Chelsea will have top four ambitions next season, so making good signings will be crucial for them this summer after disappointing campaigns last term.

An elite young talent like Calafiori could go a long way to helping both these teams, with Spurs arguably in need of an upgrade on their current defensive options to take them back to the days when they had rock-solid stars like Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in that department.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will need a long-term replacement for departing Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, with Tosin Adarabioyo already coming in on a free transfer from Fulham, but with room for perhaps one more signing in that area of the pitch due to the inconsistent form of the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi.