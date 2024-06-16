Chelsea are considering offering two players to Crystal Palace as part of a potential swap deal for Michael Olise according to reports.

The Blues saw a deal for the 22-year-old fall through last summer despite activating his then £35m release clause, and Olise ended up signing a new deal with an increased release clause of around £60m.

Chelsea haven’t been put off and they have returned this summer to once again try and sign the Frenchman.

Chelsea prepared to include players in deal for Olise

It was reported on Thursday that the Blues had contacted Palace over signing Olise and requested permission to speak with his representatives.

Chelsea aren’t the only club interested in the winger, with Newcastle and Bayern Munich also contacting Palace, whilst Manchester United hold a strong interest.

The west London club are believed to be ahead in the race for Olise, who scored ten goals and provided six assists last season in just 19 Premier League appearances, as the Eagles secured a top ten finish under new boss Oliver Glasner.

The Sun report Chelsea are considering offering two players in exchange for Olise, with Trevoh Chalobah and Noni Madueke potential names that could be included.

Olise has connections with Chelsea having spent seven years in the academy before leaving at 14, and his brother Richard is still part of the youth setup at the club.

Chalobah is expected to leave this summer despite being a fan favourite and having a strong second half of the season following his return from injury.

Madueke finished the season strongly making some important contributions as he was given a run in the side under Mauricio Pochettino towards the end of the campaign.

If Olise were to join he would be competing with Madueke for that right wing spot, but given the increased amount of games the Blues will have next season they require the strength in depth.