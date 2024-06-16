Video: Liverpool star nets lucky goal to draw the Netherlands level vs Poland

The Netherlands have equalised in their Group D clash against Poland courtesy of Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch conceded the opener from a corner with 16 minutes on the clock as Buska jumped in front of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk to give the Polish an important advantage.

The defender has now been bailed out by his Reds teammate as Gakpo has drawn the game level after his shot took a lucky deflection to beat Wojciech Szczęsny in the Poland goal.

The Dutch forward has continued the good form he showed towards the end of the season with the Merseyside club as he worked his way into Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11 and produced three goal contributions across the Premier League outfit’s last three games.

Ronald Koeman will need Gakpo firing on all cylinders if his team are to go deep into the tournament and the 25-year-old has got off to a good start.

Watch: Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo off the mark for the Netherlands at Euro 2024

You need a bit of luck sometimes… Cody Gakpo in the right place at the right time for the Netherlands. #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #POLNED pic.twitter.com/WFHZtaq914 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2024