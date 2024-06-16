Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is reportedly open to the idea of joining Bayern Munich if they step up their interest after an initial approach to enquire about him in this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to Florian Plettenberg, with the Sky Germany journalist posting on X about the situation with Colwill, who is on Bayern’s radar, but who possibly looks an ambitious target.

See below for details as Plettenberg explains that Bayern have gathered information about Colwill, but with the Blues not currently prepared to let the talented 21-year-old go, even if he’d in theory be open to leaving Stamford Bridge for the Allianz Arena…

?|? FC Bayern have inquired about Levi #Colwill in the last weeks as they also have gathered information about a potential transfer this summer! ?? At this stage, Chelsea won’t let him go. But understand, Colwill would be open to join Bayern as soon as Bayern's interest… pic.twitter.com/GUbMqVOFti — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 16, 2024

This is perhaps not ideal from a Chelsea point of view, with Colwill clearly not 100% committed to the club if this proves to be accurate.

The England international is a superb talent who surely has a big future in the game, so Chelsea will no doubt be eager to keep him in west London for the next few years, which should be the peak of his career.

Colwill transfer: Can Bayern sign him or should they look elsewhere?

One imagines that this story is a bit of a non-starter at the moment, though Plettenberg seems to think it’s early days in the summer window, so it might be one to watch out for at some point.

The journalist also points out that Bayern are targeting Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah as well, so although he could be a more realistic option, it seems that deal is not done yet either.

Tah has just enjoyed a great season for Leverkusen, winning the Bundesliga title ahead of Bayern, so it could be a good move for the club to raid their rivals if possible.

Colwill, however, is younger so could be the more long-term option, and perhaps better value for money overall, even if he is likely to be more expensive given Chelsea’s current stance.