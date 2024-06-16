Riot police intervene as England fans caught up in Serbia fight ahead of Euro 2024 match

England and Serbia begin their Euro 2024 campaigns on Sunday night in Gelsenkirchen but ahead of the match, fans of the two countries have been caught up in fighting on the streets, requiring riot police to intervene.

The two nations are expected to advance out of Group C with the Three Lions tipped to go deep into the tournament given the talent available to Gareth Southgate.

There is a lot of hope amongst England fans that their team can do well in Germany but the positivity has not stopped some of them from participating in anti-social behaviour.

Serbian supporters have clashed with fans of Albania in the build-up to their team’s opening match with England in Gelsenkirchen, with some English fans also believed to have got involved in the scuffles.

There are conflicting reports as to whether English people were involved, but this was a worry for police before the incidents occurred, with all the nations involved being known for not having the friendliest of fans and have participated in fights at past tournaments.

Videos have emerged of the fighting as the set of fans came together in the city centre.

Watch: England fans caught up in fight between Serbia and Albania supporters ahead of Euro 2024 opener

More details will likely emerge about this incident as time goes on, but this type of behaviour should not be happening at a major tournament like this.

It seems that the police have defused the conflict for now and will hope nothing else occurs before kick-off in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday night.

Albania fans are believed to be the ones who instigated the conflict as footage of the clashes can be seen below.

Lots of reports of Albanian fans ambushing bars where Serbian and English fans are drinking in Gelsenkirchen. ? Please stay safe if you’re over there watching the game today. ????????pic.twitter.com/140B09a3VG — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) June 16, 2024

Scenes on the streets of Gelselkirchen as English, Serbian and Albanian fans clash. ? pic.twitter.com/AlyNk3asRM — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) June 16, 2024

England and Serbia fans clashing in the streets of Gelsenkirchen. ? pic.twitter.com/SljpQLySRU — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) June 16, 2024