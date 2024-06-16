BBC pundit “very excited” to see Liverpool star in action at Euro 2024

England kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday night in Gelsenkirchen and there are rumours that Gareth Southgate will start Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for their Group C opener.

The right-back played in the defensive midfield role in England’s pre-tournament friendly against Bosnia, with the 25-year-old thriving in the position as the Reds star managed to get on the scoresheet.

Serbia are expected to deploy a low block against England and Southgate will need the Liverpool man’s creativity to break them down.

Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the best passers in the England squad and will be hoping to shine on Sunday in order to cement his place in Southgate’s starting 11 for the rest of the tournament.

There has been a lot of debate around the England midfield ahead of their opening game as some fans and pundits think that the Three Lions should have a more defensive player alongside Declan Rice to protect their weakened backline.

However, former Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart is not one of them as the BBC pundit is “very excited to see Alexander-Arnold in action against Serbia.

Joe Hart “very excited” to see Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for England

Speaking ahead of England’s match with Serbia on Sunday night, Hart was asked about Alexander-Arnold’s role in the Three Lions team and the Celtic goalkeeper spoke positively about the Liverpool defender.

“I think I would. I would be very excited to see it. They obviously believe in it. This is a position he doesn’t necessarily play at club level,” the former England international told BBC Sport when asked if he would like to see Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

“Gareth’s [Southgate] got plenty of options in that position and he’s choosing to put Trent there. What an exciting player. I can’t wait to see him spraying the ball around this arena and hopefully creating many chances.”