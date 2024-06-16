Erik ten Hag confirms Man United spoke to world-class manager to replace him

Erik ten Hag will remain as Man United manager for the 2024/25 campaign but the Dutch coach has confirmed that the Premier League giants spoke with Thomas Tuchel to replace him at Old Trafford.

The German coach left Bayern Munich at the end of the season after an underwhelming campaign with the Bundesliga giants which saw the Bavarian outfit go trophyless, which opened up a path for the former Chelsea boss to return to the Premier League.

Man United were believed to be interested in Tuchel to replace an under-pressure Ten Hag at Old Trafford, but the 50-year-old distanced himself from the role after talks with the Manchester club, reported the BBC.

That left United to look elsewhere and after their search concluded with unsatisfactory results, the Red Devils’ hierarchy decided to stick with their current manager.

Ten Hag also experienced a very tough campaign with Man United but winning the FA Cup made sacking the Dutch coach difficult. The Man United boss has been speaking on TV in the Netherlands, where he has confirmed that the Premier League club did speak to Tuchel and that he is in talks over a new contract at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag confirms talks with Man United over new deal

Speaking on NOS Studio Voetbal, Ten Hag has confirmed that he is in talks with Man United over a new deal after the Premier League giants decided to stick with the Dutch coach.

“I’m in talks with Man United over a new deal, yes,” the United boss said via Fabrizio Romano. “We still have to find an agreement for the new contract. This isn’t easily done, we are still going to have to talk about this.”

The Dutch coach also spoke about the Manchester club speaking to Tuchel about replacing him and the 54-year-old even cracked a joke about the serious topic.

Ten Hag said via Fabrizio Romano: “Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Thomas Tuchel.

“They said they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.”