Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with Victor Lindelof at Fenerbahce with Manchester United set to receive an offer for the defender according to reports in Turkey.

Mourinho took charge of Fenerbahce earlier this month and is looking to strengthen the squad over the summer as he aims to guide the club to a first league title since 2014.

The Portuguese could look to raid a number of his former clubs over the summer, and United could be one of those as they look to offload a number of fringe players.

Lindelof to join Mourinho at Fenerbahce?

According to Fotomac Mourinho wants to bring Lindelof to Turkey, with Fenerbahce set to offer United €8m despite the Red Devils valuing the Swede at €15m.

The Portuguese tactician signed Lindelof from Benfica whilst he was manager of United, and the centre back has gone on to make over 250 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit.

The report adds the 29-year-old would be interested in working with his former boss again, and his days appear numbered having fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his deal.

United are in the market for defensive reinforcements following the departure of Raphael Varane, whilst doubts continue to surround the future of Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have identified Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as their priority target, and saw an opening offer of £35m rejected earlier this week with the Toffees wanting around £70m for the 21-year-old.

United have identified Lille’s Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt as alternative options, although Yoro reportedly prefers a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, whilst De Ligt has insisted he will decide his future after Euro 2024.

Some reports have suggested United’s initial budget could be as a low as £50m, and they will need to sell the likes of Casemiro and Jadon Sancho to help fund their pursuit of reinforcements.