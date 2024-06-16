Former Newcastle boss among candidates for Burnley job

Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is among the candidates to take the vacant Burnley job, according to reports.

Burnley are looking for a new face to man the dugout after Vincent Kompany departed for German giants Bayern Munich, despite being unable to avoid relegation from the Premier League with the Clarets last season.

The likes of Scott Parker, Liam Rosenior and Ruud van Nistelrooy have been named among the favourites for the job, while former Everton and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has also been linked with the role.

Assistant coach Craig Bellamy has been steering the ship on an interim basis since Kompany’s departure.

Bruce a surprise name for Burnley job?

According to journalist Alan Nixon (via Inside Futbol), Bruce is a surprise name that has been considered by the powers that be at Turf Moor.

Given the exciting football on offer at Burnley during the Kompany era, Bruce would likely prove an unpopular appointment given he is best known for his pragmatic style of play.

The former Manchester United centre-back would, however, bring a wealth of experience to the job, with Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Newcastle United just a handful of the clubs he’s managed.

The latter represented Bruce’s last top-flight appointment, with the 63-year-old spending eight months in charge of West Brom in 2022 after being let go by Newcastle. However, he’s been out of work since leaving the Baggies 22nd in the Championship with just eight wins from his 32 games in charge.