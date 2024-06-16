Galatasaray have entered the race to sign full-back Ben Johnson from West Ham United, according to reports.

Now 24 years old, Johnson has been part of the Hammers’ senior set-up since the 2018/19 season, making 109 appearances for the club across all competitions during that time.

However, last season, Johnson was restricted to just 14 Premier League outings, only starting four times in the competition as he found himself behind Vladimir Coufal in the right-back pecking order.

Johnson — a 10-time England U21 international — has been linked with a move to Championship side Leeds United in recent weeks, with the defender free to negotiate with other clubs as his contract enters its final days.

Galatasaray to steal Leeds target Johnson?

According to a report from Turkish outlet Fotomac (via Leeds All Over), Super Lig champions Galatasaray have tabled an offer of €2million-a-year to entice Johnson to Istanbul, with his salary working out at £32,500 per week.

Should he accept, Johnson would join the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Serge Aurier and Davinson Sanchez among the former Premier League contingent at Galatasaray.

But given the bad blood between the Turkish side and Leeds, it would certainly be a bitter pill to swallow for the supporters of the latter.

Leeds are preparing for a vital campaign under Daniel Farke, who will look to lead them back to the Premier League after losing the 2023/24 Championship playoff final to Southampton.