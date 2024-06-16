Gary Neville hails Manchester United star after impressive season

Gary Neville has praised Rasmus Hojlund for his performances at Manchester United after arriving from Italy last summer.

The Danish centre-forward arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta for a reported £72 million, although the price tag represented the club’s expectations of the player it also led to a lot of criticism with many fans asking questions of a yet unproven youngster.

The Red Devils more than any other club in the world, have a track record of spending a lot on big names who fail to live up to the price tag upon landing in England.

Speaking ahead of Denmark’s European Championship clash with Slovenia on Sunday afternoon, former United defender Neville talked about how impressed he has been with Hojlund and how he has stood up against this monumental pressure.

“I think he has done well,” he said on ITV via the Manchester Evening News.

“When you think about what Manchester United have done to players in the last 10 years, they’ve broken seasoned internationals who have signed for big money.”

“He stood up that kid” Gary Neville praises Rasmus Hojlund’s first season at Manchester United ✅#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/9PaBU9WFHd — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 16, 2024

The Danish striker grabbed 10 goals in 30 appearances for his side in the Premier League, a respectable tally considering his first didn’t come until Christmas.