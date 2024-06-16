Harry Kane praises England star after Serbia win

Harry Kane has heaped praise onto Jude Bellingham after the midfielder scored the winning goal during Sunday night’s clash.

Although not as emphatic as fans would’ve hoped, England secured their first win of the tournament to put them at the top of Group C after beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday.

The Three Lions got off to the perfect start when Bukayo Saka’s floated cross from the right-hand side was met by the head of the Real Madrid man in the centre of the box.

England would go on to dominate the remainder of the opening half against Serbia with the Arsenal winger running rampant down the right.

However, the second half was a completely different game as Gareth Sotuhgate’s men sat deep off the ball allowing the opposition to push up further into the final third.

Despite a point-blank Kane header that was deflected onto the crossbar by the Serbian goalkeeper, there were very few chances as the contest petered out to a 1-0 England win.

Speaking after the game, the England captain highlighted the performance of Bellingham.

“He’s an unbelievable player,” he told the BBC.

“The confidence he plays with and the way he affects games – it’s important for players playing in his position to get goals and assists, and that’s what he does.”

