Harry Kane sets incredible England record ahead of Serbia clash

Harry Kane has set a new England record after being named in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up to play Serbia on Sunday night.

The Three Lions face off against their Group C opponents in Schalke’s stadium as they look to get their European campaign off to the perfect start.

Speculation about Southgate’s potential starting line-up has been rampant all week with questions being asked about several key positions with the midfield partnership a popular discussion.

But one spot which was not up for debate was the number nine position, with Kane the first name on the England teamsheet.

The Bayern Munich striker comes into the tournament in red-hot form, scoring an incredible 36 goals in just 32 games in the Bundesliga and will be a favourite for the Golden Boot.

Kane’s inclusion in Sunday’s starting line-up means that he has appeared at 23 major tournaments for the Three Lions, a new record.

A win for England will put them at the top of their group after Slovenia drew 1-1 with Denmark earlier on Sunday afternoon in a thrilling game of two halves.

The Three Lions will then play the Danes on Thursday before their penultimate group stage game against Slovenia on the following Tuesday.