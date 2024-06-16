Incredible statistic highlights Harry Kane’s new role in England squad

Harry Kane surprisingly only had two touches in the first half of his side’s European Championship clash against Serbia on Sunday.

England faced off against Serbia in their Group C clash in Schalke’s stadium as they set out to position themselves at the summit of their group.

It only took the Three Lions 13 minutes to break the deadlock after a simple yet devastating passage of play down the right-hand side.

Picking up the ball in the middle of the park, Kyle Walker played a cutting pass in behind the Serbian full-back to Bukayo Saka before the Arsenal wingers floated cross was powered home by Jude Bellingham.

The Three Lions went into the break one goal to the good after a relatively comfortable 45 minutes but one half-time statistic stood out above the rest.

Despite his side dominating the first half against Serbia, the England captain only registered two touches which highlights the new role that he has in Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Fans are used to seeing the Bayern Munich striker drop deep into the middle of the park to get on the ball but now with Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold anchoring the midfield behind Bellingham, it allows Kane to spearhead the attack.