Juventus are in the driving seat to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United this summer according to reports.

United announced their decision to stick with Erik ten Hag earlier this week, which seemingly ends any hopes of Sancho potentially resurrecting his United career.

The 24-year-old had a very public falling out with Ten Hag after the Dutchman accused him of not hitting the required standards in training, which resulted in the winger being banished from the first team.

Juventus favourites to sign Sancho

Sancho, who hadn’t played for United since last August ended his spell in the wilderness by joining former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January for the second half of the season.

The England international returned to form in Germany as he helped Dortmund surprisingly reach the Champions League final.

Sancho scored three goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances under Edin Terzic, and United have reportedly made him available for £40m.

Dortmund would love to make Sancho’s move permanent, but it’s unlikely they will be able to meet United’s asking price, although they could try and secure another loan deal.

Football Insider report that due to Dortmund’s financial situation Juventus are now in pole position to sign Sancho and the Italian giants could look to bring him in on loan, whilst Serie A rivals Napoli are also believed to have shown an interest.

Sancho joined United from Dortmund three years ago in a huge deal worth £73m and has made 82 appearances to date, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

United reportedly need to sell this summer to raise their initial transfer budget which is thought to be as low as £50m, and selling the likes of Casemiro and Sancho will give them more money to spend in the market on strengthening a squad which finished a lowly eighth in the Premier League last season.