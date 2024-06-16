Aston Villa open official negotiations over €10m transfer move for 6ft 4in Brazilian

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks over a transfer move for Famalicao goalkeeper Luiz Junior in a €10million deal.

Unai Emery’s side could do with more depth in goal, and it’s being reported that Junior is being lined up to provide cover for Emiliano Martinez, who would stay on as the club’s number one.

It’s suggested that Villa will have to pay an initial €10m for the tall Brazilian shot-stopper, with a further €2m in add-ons, so they could potentially be getting a real bargain here.

Villa face an important summer after qualifying for the Champions League, so it’s surely crucial for them to make sure their squad is in the right shape for next season.

Bringing in Junior to cover for Martinez could be an important bit of business to ensure they have adequate cover, and one imagines we’ll see other signings like this to bolster Emery’s squad soon.

Villa are looking set to lose Douglas Luiz to Juventus in what will be a big blow, though they’re expected to land Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior from Juve as part of the deal.

That should soften the blow of losing Luiz, but further reinforcements will surely be needed with the extra games coming next season.

