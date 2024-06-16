Man City ready to accept €30m for ace with nine goal contributions this season

Man City are ready to part ways with Joao Cancelo this summer and are open to selling the full-back for just €30m with Barcelona interested in keeping the Portuguese star ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 30-year-old spent this term on loan with the Catalan club and featured in 42 games as the La Liga giants went trophyless. Cancelo contributed four goals and five assists to Xavi’s side’s efforts and they would like to keep the Man City star.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League champions are ready to sell Cancelo for just €30m this summer, but that may still be too much for Barcelona.

The Catalan club still have serious financial issues and will need to sell players in order to recruit new stars for the 2024/25 campaign. The La Liga outfit are yet to sell a player for a big fee during the current transfer window, therefore, it remains to be seen if Barca can complete a deal for Cancelo.

With Man City’s asking price now known, that may prompt other clubs to join the race, which would be a big problem for Barcelona in their hopes of signing the Portugal international.

Man City ready to move on from Joao Cancelo this summer

Cancelo has been a Man City player since 2019 having signed for the Premier League champions from Juventus. Pep Guardiola turned the Portuguese defender into one of the best full-backs in the world as the 30-year-old was used to create overloads in midfield.

However, their relationship broke down, which paved the way for Cancelo to join Bayern Munich on loan for the second half of last season and Barcelona for the current campaign.

Man City are now ready to cut their losses with the Portugal international as the full-back is not the same player he once was and has no future in Manchester.