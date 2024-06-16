Aston Villa player fires warning to Unai Emery over playing time

Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljkovic has made it clear he’s ready to seek a transfer away from the club if he doesn’t get more playing time next season.

The talented 18-year-old was signed by Villa back in January before being loaned back to Red Star Belgrade straight away, and it remains to be seen what will come next for him.

It perhaps seems unlikely that Nedeljkovic will be able to go straight into Unai Emery’s first-team, but he’s made it clear that regular playing time is essential for him next season.

“I expect myself to be in the starting 11 from August. For me to be in the combination at all will really be a success and to enter the Premier League. In Belgrade, I have two or three training sessions a day, I train to be more prepared than ever,” he said.

This is clearly a very ambitious player who knows what he wants, despite his relative inexperience at the highest level, so this could end up being a slightly tricky situation for Villa to handle.

Clubs will always want to blood youngsters in slowly, but sometimes those players are not quite patient enough, so Emery will have to get the balance fight here and assure the Serbian right-back that he will get his chance eventually.