Newcastle United are considering a summer move for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen their pack after failing to qualify for European competition for the 2024/25 season.

Their seventh-place finish in the Premier League will come as a real disappointment after rubbing shoulders with the likes of Dortmund, AC Milan and PSG in the Champions League group stages last season. However, Eddie Howe still has credit in the bank and will be given an opportunity to return the club quickly to the continental picture.

A right winger is understood to be high on the list of Howe’s needs this summer and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is a rumoured target.

Chiesa more realistic than Olise?

Despite their Saudi riches, Newcastle find themselves in a difficult position when it comes to Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) this summer. There is a very real possibility they will have to sell to fund any incoming players, with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes drawing attention from Manchester City.

With all that in mind, it’s highly likely they will be priced out of a move for Olise.

However, according to GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle have Chiesa lined up as a potential contingency signing if they are, indeed, unable to pursue Olise.

It’s thought Chiesa could cost half the price Olise would, especially with his current contract in Turin heading into its final year.

Even so, a move for the 26-year-old would be seen as very ambitious for Newcastle.

Chiesa joined Juventus in 2020 after impressing for Fiorentina and has since notched 32 goals in 131 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady, winning two Coppa Italia titles along the way.

The forward is also a 48-time Italy international, scoring seven goals and helping his country win the European Championships in 2021.

Chiesa most recently impressed in Italy’s 2-1 win over Albania to open their Euro 2024 campaign on Saturday, completing a match-high four dribbles and creating two chances on the night.