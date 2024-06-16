Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on potential €60m Bayern Munich transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Dani Olmo’s situation as Bayern Munich have been showing an interest in the RB Leipzig star.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that the Spain international has a €60million release clause at Leipzig, meaning anything is possible for him this summer, though Euro 2024 was likely to slow down the saga.

Bayern have shown an interest in Olmo, according to Romano, but nothing will happen now as the 26-year-old will only be focused on his performances at the Euros with the Spanish national team.

Olmo has shone during his time at Leipzig, and also previously looked like an exciting talent during his spell in Barcelona’s academy, and then with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Olmo transfer: Bayern linked with Leipzig star, but what’s the latest?

Discussing the latest on Olmo’s future, Romano said: “Dani Olmo’s name is also making headlines again and he could be one to watch this summer as I’ve previously reported. There’s interest from several clubs, I mentioned Bayern one month ago…but at the moment, during the Euros, still nothing concrete.

“There’s a chance for him to leave RB Leipzig as there’s a €60m release clause active so anything can happen.”

Bayern fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on this as they’ll know all about what Olmo is capable of in the Bundesliga, but there’ll surely be other suitors emerging at some point as well.

There are surely Premier League clubs who’ll feel they can afford that release clause and add Olmo’s quality to their side, while one imagines there’ll be a few teams in La Liga who hope they can lure the player back to Spain.

A good tournament from Olmo will likely do him the world of good in terms of attracting interest, but it means we might still have to wait a while to see what happens with his future.