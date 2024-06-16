Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on the Amadou Onana situation as he’s linked with Arsenal and Aston Villa, while his future at Everton could also impact Manchester United’s pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Arsenal have long had an interest in Onana, having the Belgium international on their list back in January and also last summer, but without ever making a concrete move for him at the time.

It seems it’s a similar situation now, according to Romano, with no direct talks happening yet, even if Arsenal appreciate the player and Everton are expecting some approaches for the 22-year-old.

Romano has played down links with Aston Villa, however, insisting that their priority remains finalising a deal with Juventus to sell Douglas Luiz and land Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior in return.

Onana transfer latest and how it impacts Branthwaite to Manchester United

Romano also provided some insight into why Everton are holding firm on Branthwaite, as they won’t accept any low offers for the defender while they anticipate interest in Onana.

“Many of you have been asking me about the Amadou Onana situation. For now it’s certainly the case that Everton feel something could happen for Onana this summer, and that’s why they’re not accepting any proposal from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite – they received an offer of £35m plus add-ons from Man United but they said no, because they want at least £65-70m, so it’s not easy,” Romano said.

“Still, it’s also important to say that Everton expect movement for Onana. We’ve had rumours about Arsenal but at the moment they have not received any formal proposal. Arsenal have been tracking Onana, he’s a player on their list, also last summer and in January, though they decided not to enter into conversations.

“Arsenal keep monitoring Onana but at the moment there is nothing in terms of direct contacts, so let’s see what happens, but for Everton the expectation is for some clubs to move for the Belgian midfielder.

“Onana has also been linked with Aston Villa, but my understanding is that Villa remain focused on the swap deal involving Douglas Luiz joining Juventus, with Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior moving in the other direction.”