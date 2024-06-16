Bayern Munich are still working on the transfer of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha and there doesn’t currently look to be any competition for his signature, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portugal international has shone in the Premier League and looks like he’d surely be a quality signing for a number of top clubs, though at the moment is seems like only Bayern are making serious moves to win the race for this deal this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided an update on the Palhinha situation, explaining that it is now key for Bayern and Fulham to agree on a fee for the 28-year-old.

For now, the two clubs seem some way apart on the final amount to be paid for Palhinha, so it will be interesting to see if this can be resolved, or if it perhaps ends up dragging on and allowing other clubs an opportunity to enter the running.

Palhinha transfer situation explained by Romano

It’s sure to be a busy summer for Bayern after such a disappointing season last term, with the club ending their long run of Bundesliga title wins, while they also under-achieved in the Champions League.

New signings like Palhinha could be crucial to help get the club back on track under new manager Vincent Kompany, with Romano providing an update on the situation.

“Bayern are also still working on the Joao Palhinha deal – they are currently offering more than €40m, but Fulham want more than this as the package agreed last summer was higher, closer to €60m,” Romano said.

“There’s still a gap but talks continue, because Palhinha has agreed on personal terms with Bayern and he wants the move. At the moment, Bayern are pushing and I haven’t heard anything about other bids from any other clubs.”