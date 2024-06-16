Video: Poland star rises above Virgil van Dijk to take shock lead over the Netherlands

Poland have taken a shock lead over the Netherlands in their Group D clash courtesy of a goal from Adam Buksa, who beat Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk to the ball.

Group D is considered by many as the toughest at Euro 2024, which means every point will matter for the nations involved.

Ronald Koeman’s team are expected to advance to the next round and after a positive start against Poland, the Dutch find themselves behind.

The Netherlands conceded the opening goal from a corner with 16 minutes on the clock as Buska jumped in front of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk to give the Polish an important advantage.

Watch: Adam Buska leaps ahead of Virgil van Dijk to give Poland the lead vs the Netherlands