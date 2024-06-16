Leeds United could reportedly do a deal to re-sign Joe Rodon from Tottenham later in the summer, according to latest reports.

Rodon spent time on loan at Elland Road last season and performed well, becoming a real favourite with the home fans.

This could perhaps give Leeds an advantage in the race for his signature this summer, but they may have to wait to bring the Wales international in.

Leeds could face competition for Rodon from Premier League clubs, so it might be about seeing what’s materialised with his other options later in the window.

That could give LUFC an opportunity later, but it’s also a risky strategy as there’s no guarantee he will still be available.

It’s an interesting saga to follow, however, as Leeds would likely be at the front of the queue for Rodon’s signature if he fails to find an alternative.

Tottenham will surely sell Rodon as he’s barely featured in their first-team for some time now.