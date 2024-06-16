Transfer news: Onana Arsenal, new Man United deal, Calafiori update, Musiala Man City & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Sell-on clause complicates Riccardo Calafiori transfer

Riccardo Calafiori has made an impressive start with Italy at the Euros, but many of you will also know just how well he was playing at Bologna in Serie A all season. So what’s his situation in the transfer market this summer? Thiago Motta has of course just left Bologna to become Juventus manager, and we can say that Juve remain the favourites to sign Calafiori this summer.

Juventus have been working on the Calafiori deal for some time, they have a green light from the player as he’s keen on the move. The contract and salary won’t be a problem, but the issue at the moment is with Bologna – they really want to keep the player and they will make life difficult for Juventus or any other club interested in Calafiori.

For Bologna, it’s important to keep Calafiori as they will play next season in the Champions League and are already likely to lose another important player in Joshua Zirkzee, who has a €40m release clause. So this is why keeping Calafiori is crucial and Bologna will fight to do it.

Another reason is that Swiss club Basel, who signed Calafiori from Roma two years ago, would receive over 40% of any future sale worth over €6m. This is a big percentage, and so this is why it is not easy for Bologna to set a normal price for Calafiori – it has to be bigger because of this high percentage.

Still, Juventus are still there, Motta sees Calafiori as a crucial piece for the future, and Calafiori is keen on the move, so let’s see what happens. Negotiations won’t be easy as Bologna want to keep the player, or hope that maybe a crazy offer arrives from abroad, perhaps a club in England.

What next for Germany’s young superstars?

Germany have been my favourite performers of the Euros so far, but obviously it’s still very early and we still have to see many others! But the energy they had, the impact of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz was something fantastic, really. If they keep going with youngsters shining and experienced legends like Toni Kroos helping them, it can be special.

Wirtz and Musiala starred in Germany’s 5-1 thrashing of Scotland. We already knew what big talents these two are, but now we’re also seeing them shine in a major international tournament, so what’s the latest on their futures?

For Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen have been very clear this summer that the player is not for sale. When Xabi Alonso met for talks over his future in March/April, he got the guarantee from the club what Wirtz would not be leaving this summer. So for now he’s staying, but summer 2025 could be different.

We know many clubs will be there, Bayern Munich are always one to watch for a top German player, while clubs from England will also be there, even if for now the situation is quiet. It’s also true that there is appreciation from Real Madrid – people at the club feel that there is something about Wirtz that fits the Real Madrid style. Barcelona director Deco is also in love with Wirtz, even if for now the Financial Fair Play situation makes it almost impossible. Still, Deco has known Wirtz for a long time and considers him one of the future superstars of world football.

I think the future of Alonso will be important, because if one day he becomes the manager of Real Madrid, I would expect him to push to have Wirtz at the club. Still, for now he’s staying and so it’s important to respect Bayer Leverkusen and see what happens next season and what the situation is by summer 2025.

With Musiala, his Bayern Munich contract expires in 2026, but they’re preparing a new contract proposal for the player. Bayern are working on new contracts for a number of other players, but for Musiala it will be a special one in terms of the salary. After the Euros, negotiations will re-start, but it could be a problem for Bayern if they get to next summer and Musiala still has just one year left to run on his contract.

Interest in Musiala is strong, especially in England, where many clubs are waiting to see what will happen. Manchester City are big fans of Musiala, but it will depend on Bayern as they want to extend his contract, and losing a big German superstar like Musiala would be a big problem for Bayern.

More Bayern targets, including Joao Palhinha

Bayern are also still working on the Joao Palhinha deal – they are currently offering more than €40m, but Fulham want more than this as the package agreed last summer was higher, closer to €60m. There’s still a gap but talks continue, because Palhinha has agreed on personal terms with Bayern and he wants the move. At the moment, Bayern are pushing and I haven’t heard anything about other bids from any other clubs.

Dani Olmo’s name is also making headlines again and he could be one to watch this summer as I’ve previously reported. There’s interest from several clubs, I mentioned Bayern one month ago…but at the moment, during the Euros, still nothing concrete. There’s a chance for him to leave RB Leipzig as there’s a €60m release clause active so anything can happen.

Finally on Bayern, I have no information on bids being made for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The last approach from Bayern was in January, but now it’s quiet between Bayern and Araujo. For now, Bayern are working hard to sign Jonathan Tah after bringing in Ito. The situation around Araujo is quiet, he’s a crucial player for Barcelona so only a crazy bid could change the scenario.

Amadou Onana to Arsenal and Aston Villa rumours – the facts

Many of you have been asking me about the Amadou Onana situation. For now it’s certainly the case that Everton feel something could happen for Onana this summer, and that’s why they’re not accepting any proposal from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite – they received an offer of £35m plus add-ons from Man United but they said no, because they want at least £65-70m, so it’s not easy.

Still, it’s also important to say that Everton expect movement for Onana. We’ve had rumours about Arsenal but at the moment they have not received any formal proposal. Arsenal have been tracking Onana, he’s a player on their list, also last summer and in January, though they decided not to enter into conversations.

Arsenal keep monitoring Onana but at the moment there is nothing in terms of direct contacts, so let’s see what happens, but for Everton the expectation is for some clubs to move for the Belgian midfielder.

Onana has also been linked with Aston Villa, but my understanding is that Villa remain focused on the swap deal involving Douglas Luiz joining Juventus, with Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior moving in the other direction.

Erik ten Hag’s new Manchester United contract getting closer

A new contract extension for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United is getting really close. Everything is going very well in the negotiations between Ten Hag and Man United, and they hope to make it happen as soon as possible. They want to make it happen before the start of the new season because they believe it will be a crucial step to show the trust they have in Ten Hag after the long internal review they had this summer.

Conversations between Man United and Ten Hag’s agents are going well, there are still details to clarify, but there is hope to make it happen before the new season, which is really important for Man United’s strategy.