Spanish side Valencia have submitted an offer worth £25m for Mason Greenwood according to reports, with the he striker’s priority to remain in Spain.

Greenwood hasn’t played a single game for current United manager Erik ten Hag, with his last appearance for the Red Devils coming in January 2022.

The striker spent last season on loan at Spanish club Getafe where he scored ten goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Valencia offer £25m for Greenwood

Italian giants Juventus have reportedly offered £40m for the 22-year-old, but The Mirror report Greenwood’s priority is to remain in Spain.

Getafe are keen to keep Greenwood, but they lack the finances to make a permanent deal happen, with United preferring a permanent sale rather than a loan.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reportedly expressed an interest in Greenwood but The Mirror add Valencia have made an offer worth £25m which has been confirmed by Greenwood’s camp.

Greenwood took to social media to thank Getafe fans last month and said:

“Incredibly grateful to the Getafe family and fans for an amazing season.

“Thank you for making me feel welcome and one of your own.

“I enjoyed every second, alongside my team-mates and club. A bitter-sweet ending, but it was a pleasure to play for you, I wish you all the best.”

United look set to finally offload Greenwood this summer, with Italian sides Napoli and Lazio also believed to be in the hotly contested race for his signature.

The Red Devils will need to sell to raise funds with their initial budget reportedly as low as £50m, and the potential sales of Greenwood, Casemiro and Sancho will go someway to raising their budget to allow the club to sign the reinforcements they need.