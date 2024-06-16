Video: Christian Eriksen launches Denmark ahead in Euro clash

The Manchester United midfielder has put Denmark 1-0 up against Slovenia with a composed finish after an intelligent passage of play.

The Danes launched their European campaign against Slovenia at Stuttgart Arena as they look to put themselves at the top of Group C ahead of England’s game on Sunday night.

As expected, Denmark immediately imposed themselves on the contest, limiting Slovenia to only a handful of touches in the opening 10 minutes.

They then broke the deadlock after a quick throw was flicked into the path of Eriksen, with the Manchester United midfielder controlling the ball on his chest before prodding it into the back of the net.