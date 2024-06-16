Video: Christian Eriksen launches Denmark ahead in Euro clash

The Manchester United midfielder has put Denmark 1-0 up against Slovenia with a composed finish after an intelligent passage of play.
The Danes launched their European campaign against Slovenia at Stuttgart Arena as they look to put themselves at the top of Group C ahead of England’s game on Sunday night.
As expected, Denmark immediately imposed themselves on the contest, limiting Slovenia to only a handful of touches in the opening 10 minutes.
They then broke the deadlock after a quick throw was flicked into the path of Eriksen, with the Manchester United midfielder controlling the ball on his chest before prodding it into the back of the net.
It just had to be him!
Christian Eriksen scores on his return to the European Championships 🙌#Euro2024 | #SVNDEN pic.twitter.com/sW6MeOkgUY
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 16, 2024