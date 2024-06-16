West Ham pushing to sell top defender in £35m deal

West Ham are reportedly ready to sell defender Nayef Aguerd in the summer transfer window to help raise funds.

After a disappointing season at the London club, many Hammers fans will be hoping that their side brings in some new faces this summer window to help facilitate new manager Julen Lopetegui who recently replaced David Moyes.

The Spanish manager brings with him some incredible pedigree, most notably as Real Madrid manager and will be no doubt determined to turn things around at West Ham.

However, the biggest deal of the window so far may not be incoming but outgoing, with defender Aguerd linked heavily with a move away from the club.

A report from Football Insider claims that French sides Rennes and Lens are both interested in signing the player but West Ham won’t let him leave for anything under £35 million.

The 28-year-old defender featured sporadically for the Hammers throughout last season, starting only 21 Premier League games the majority of which came in the opening half of the campaign.

The same report claims that there is also interest from Saudi Arabia but West Ham will feel firmly in the driving seat with the player tied down to the London Stadium until 2027.

If a deal is made for the Morrocan international, that money will go straight back into the team to help Lopetegui build a platform for next season.