West Ham have entered the race to sign Ryan Sessegnon this summer, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is about to become a free agent with his contract at Tottenham Hotspur expiring and the player already confirming he will leave the club this summer.

Sessegnon originally joined the Lilywhites in August 2019 from Fulham and at the time, was seen as one of the most exciting talents in English football.

However, Sessegnon went on to play just 57 times for Tottenham across all competitions, struggling with injuries and consistency, while he was even loaned out to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for the 2020/21 campaign, scoring twice in 29 appearances.

Sessegnon will leave Spurs this summer alongside Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic and Japhet Tanganga.

Sessegnon to West Ham?

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, West Ham have already started considering a move for Sessegnon this summer.

“First of all on those two, with Ryan Sessegnon, I think West Ham were giving that one a look,” Jacobs told FulhamFanNews (via West Ham Zone) before confirming Sessegnon’s former club, Fulham, hold ‘concrete’ interest in Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe.

Sessegnon would certainly add great depth and competition at left-back for Italy international Emerson Palmieri, with veteran Aaron Cresswell the only other senior player at the club right now who can fill his position.

And a move to the London Stadium for Sessegnon is something that has been mentioned more than once over the past month, including by Claret and Hugh.

The Hammers are looking to strengthen their squad following the arrival of new boss Julen Lopetegui, who will seek to improve on the ninth-place finish delivered by David Moyes last season.