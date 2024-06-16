Man United & Arsenal among clubs to make contact over ambitious midfielder transfer

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly both been among the clubs to contact Paris Saint-Germain over the potential transfer of Dutch midfield gem Xavi Simons this summer.

The 21-year-old has been superb for loan club RB Leipzig in recent times and it’s not surprising to see plenty of interest in him this summer, with Man Utd and Arsenal making contact about a potential deal, along with other big names like Manchester City and Bayern Munich, according to L’Equipe.

Simons could undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal or United at the moment, and it would be exciting to see the talented young Netherlands international in the Premier League as he approaches what should soon be the peak years of his career.

However, L’Equipe make it clear that PSG don’t want to sell Simons, as they look instead for a loan deal for him this summer.

Xavi Simons transfer: Could we see him join Arsenal or Man United?

Arsenal are going to be an interesting team to watch this summer as they came so close to pipping Manchester City to the title last season, missing out on the final day of the season by just two points.

It’s not that obvious, therefore, where Arsenal need to improve, even if they’ll be desperate to do so, but perhaps Simons is just the kind of player who can add some spark and that missing X-factor to their attacking midfield department.

The youngster has the qualities to play a variety of midfield roles, so he looks like he’d be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, and he could perhaps offer more of a goal threat than the likes of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Jorginho previously have.

United, meanwhile, could really do with a marquee signing like this to get their new era under INEOS off to a good start, with Simons an ideal player to complement the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.