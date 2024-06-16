Three top centre-backs mentioned as Chelsea transfer targets by sources in the last week

Chelsea could be set to make further changes in defence this summer as they’re supposedly showing some interest in three exciting names in the form of Leny Yoro, Ousmane Diomande and Dayot Upamecano, according to Simon Phillips.

Yoro in particular is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment, so would be a statement signing for the Blues if they could pull it off, as there’ll surely be a host of other top clubs involved in the race for his signature soon enough.

Phillips claims to have heard about Chelsea’s interest in Yoro, Diomande and Upamecano as options in defence from sources in the last week, and this comes as there could also be further sales in that position soon.

Thiago Silva recently left Chelsea at the end of his contract, and Phillips now says there’s some doubt about Benoit Badiashile’s future at Stamford Bridge amid interest from clubs in Serie A and in the Saudi Pro League.

Yoro transfer: Can Chelsea see off competition for the Lille defender?

Yoro has looked hugely impressive with Lille and his form has seen him previously linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United by Marca, so it surely won’t be easy for CFC to get a deal done.

The west London giants don’t have Champions League football next season and are generally not the force they once were, so it remains to be seen if someone like Yoro will want to go there in their current state.

At the same time, the Frenchman would have the benefit of joining a club committed to handing plenty of playing time to top young players and building a team for the future, so it could be a good destination for him in that sense, even if it’s not a project that’s brought much success so far.