West Ham pushing to sell player in £35m deal ASAP, multiple clubs on alert

West Ham United are reportedly in talks with a number of clubs over the potential transfer exit of Nayef Aguerd this summer.

The 28-year-old Morocco international has not quite lived up to expectations in his time at the London Stadium, so it now seems the Hammers are working on selling him for around £35million this summer amid interest from clubs in Ligue 1.

Aguerd looked a fine player during a previous spell in France with Rennes, but it hasn’t quite worked out for him in English football and we could now see him return to his former club.

According to Football Insider, there is interest from Rennes and also from Lens in signing Aguerd this summer, with West Ham keen to offload the player.

West Ham fans will perhaps have mixed feelings about this, as Aguerd won’t necessarily be that easy to replace, even if there is some potential for the club to do better.

The east Londoners rejected interest from Saudi Arabia last summer, keeping hold of Aguerd on that occasion, but it seems they’re now more convinced about cashing in on him.

As long as West Ham are able to find a quality replacement at the back, then perhaps raising £35m to add to the transfer budget isn’t the worst idea in the world, even if it carries some risks.