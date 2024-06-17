Video: Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann splits head open after colliding with advertising board

France currently lead Austria 1-0 in their Group D clash at Euro 2024 but everything is not going to plan for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann as the French star has split his head open after colliding with the advertising boards.

The 33-year-old is one of France’s most important players but has yet to have a big impact in their Euro 2024 opener.

Griezmann tried to get involved from the off during the second half and within the opening two minutes crashed into the advertising boards after coming shoulder-to-shoulder with Wober.

The Atletico star walked away from the incident with a cut on his head, which is not the ideal way to start a big summer tournament.

Watch: France star Antoine Griezmann splits head open after crashing off an advertising board

Griezmann after smacking his head on the advertising board. ?pic.twitter.com/WKB1670NoW — Transfer Sector (@TransferSector) June 17, 2024