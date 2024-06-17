Atletico Madrid make contact with Chelsea over possible deal for playmaker

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Atletico Madrid are the latest side to register their interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

That’s according to Relevo journalist Isabel Pacheco, who claims Diego Simone’s Colchoneros are ‘thinking about players to strengthen their squad for next season’ with Gallagher, 24, one of the names under consideration.

The 24-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a hot topic for several months. Chelsea’s need to sell talent to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules means Gallagher, a homegrown academy product, is the player most likely to be sacrificed.

Conor Gallagher to leave Chelsea?

The Epsom-born midfielder has been heavily linked with several clubs already, including making a move to cross-town rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Conor Gallagher could be sold by Chelsea this summer.

However, with the midfielder’s future still undecided, Atletico Madrid are hoping to steal a march in the race for the England international’s signature.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea & Man United transfer target’s complicated release clause explained by expert
Chelsea ready to be less rigid with transfer strategy as they eye 28-year-old
Henry Winter says when Luke Shaw could make England return

Gallagher’s feelings about playing in La Liga remain unknown, although, if these latest reports are anything to go by, the Chelsea man, currently on international duty at the EUROs, could ask the advice and opinion of compatriot Jude Bellingham, who completed a £115 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid last summer.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ first-team two years ago, Gallagher, who has just 12 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to 20 goals in 95 games in all competitions.

More Stories Conor Gallagher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.