Atletico Madrid are the latest side to register their interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

That’s according to Relevo journalist Isabel Pacheco, who claims Diego Simone’s Colchoneros are ‘thinking about players to strengthen their squad for next season’ with Gallagher, 24, one of the names under consideration.

The 24-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a hot topic for several months. Chelsea’s need to sell talent to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules means Gallagher, a homegrown academy product, is the player most likely to be sacrificed.

Conor Gallagher to leave Chelsea?

The Epsom-born midfielder has been heavily linked with several clubs already, including making a move to cross-town rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

However, with the midfielder’s future still undecided, Atletico Madrid are hoping to steal a march in the race for the England international’s signature.

Gallagher’s feelings about playing in La Liga remain unknown, although, if these latest reports are anything to go by, the Chelsea man, currently on international duty at the EUROs, could ask the advice and opinion of compatriot Jude Bellingham, who completed a £115 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid last summer.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ first-team two years ago, Gallagher, who has just 12 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to 20 goals in 95 games in all competitions.