Brighton make contact with 21-goal Liverpool target confirms Fabrizio Romano

Brighton have made contact with Leeds United over their Player of the Season Crysencio Summerville as the Seagulls look to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to the winger.

The Premier League club are known for making smart moves and securing good deals, with the signing of Summerville almost certain to be another one.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have made contact with Leeds to start talks over a potential deal for the 22-year-old but the Seagulls know it won’t be easy as Liverpool and Chelsea also want the Dutch star.

The English giants have been monitoring Summerville’s situation at Elland Road for months but are yet to make official moves.

Both clubs are in the market for another winger ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with Summerville being a great player to add to the talented stars they already have in their squads.

Liverpool will have more of an advantage than the other two Premier League sides in capturing the player as they have Champions League football to offer the Leeds star and the Reds’ new coach is also Dutch. However, Romano states that the race for Summerville is still an open one.

Premier League is Crysencio Summerville’s destiny

Having failed to secure promotion to the Premier League this season, Summerville is certain to move on from Elland Road this summer.

The winger was exceptional in the Whites’ push to move up to England’s top flight as the Dutch star produced 21 goals and 10 assists across the 49 games he featured in for the Championship outfit. The 22-year-old is a top talent and it is his destiny to play in the Premier League next season.

Leeds’ Player of the Season has a contract at Elland Road until 2026, therefore, the Yorkshire club will be looking for a big fee from any Premier League club to part ways with their star man.