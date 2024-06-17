Bukayo Saka was cheered on by girlfriend Tolami Benson as the Arsenal star provided a match-winning assist in England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia at Euro 2024 on Sunday.

Saka’s pinpoint cross that was headed home by Jude Bellingham means that the Gunners forward has now provided 27 goal contributions in 24 starts for his country.

Talking of numbers, Benson was seen wearing the no.87 on her back and chest in the stands at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins-Arena.

No.87 was Saka’s first squad number at Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson supporting England from the stands wearing his first Arsenal number, 87 ❤️ He assisted Jude Bellingham and now has 27 goal contributions in 24 starts for England 👏 pic.twitter.com/s84miuWTdv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 16, 2024

The London-born ace wore no.87 when he made his first-team debut for the Gunners in November 2018.

He was then promoted to no.77 in the 2019/20 season before being upgraded to a single seven in the following campaign.

How long have Bukayo Saka and girlfriend Tolami Benson been together?

Saka and Tolami have been dating since 2020.

She was also seen supporting him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Aged 23, Tolami is one year older than Saka.

She has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram but does not follow Saka, who also does not publicly follow her via social media.