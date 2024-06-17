Chelsea could offer Conor Gallagher a new contract at Stamford Bridge despite the West London club’s hierarchy wanting to sell the England international during the summer transfer window.

The Blues need to sell players before June 30 to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules with the 24-year-old being placed on the transfer list by those in high places at Chelsea.

Gallagher has one year remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and all this has sparked interest from both Aston Villa and Tottenham

The Birmingham club held talks with Chelsea over a deal for the midfielder at the start of the month, reported The Athletic, as Unai Emery is said to be a fan of the Englishman.

However, Gallagher is believed to not be keen on a move to Villa Park this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the 24-year-old may now be offered a new contract to remain at Stamford Bridge long-term.

Could Tottenham lure Conor Gallagher away from Chelsea?

Gallagher is a fan favourite at Chelsea and if offered a new deal by the club, the England international will certainly accept it given his love for the West London team.

Should a new deal not arrive, Tottenham may entice the player more than Aston Villa and an approach from Spurs could see the midfielder switch clubs. Ange Postecoglou is building an exciting team in North London, which the Blues star may want to be a part of.

There is still a lot that can happen regarding the future of Gallagher but if a new contract arrives, that will kill any hope interested parties had in signing the England international.