£35m Chelsea defender a “priority target” for European giants with player happy to move

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen remains a priority target for Borussia Dortmund this summer but the Bundesliga giants do not want to pay the defender’s £35m release clause.

The Dutch star spent this season on loan with the German club and it was a very beneficial move for all involved. Maatsen played a key role in helping Dortmund reach the Champions League final as the Chelsea man featured in 23 games for BVB.

Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Borussia Dortmund now want to sign the full-back permanently but are unwilling to pay his £35m release clause states Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert has said that the Dutch defender is a “priority target” for the Bundesliga giants and that it won’t be an easy deal for them to get over the line.

Answering questions as part of Fabrizio’s Mailbag on CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano has said that Maatsen was very happy in Germany so any transfer is in Dortmund’s hands.

The transfer expert stated: “Then they will be busy with the left-back. I think Ian Maatsen remains the priority target there. It’s not that easy because he has a release clause of £35m. Dortmund want to pay less than this to sign Ian Maatsen, so it’s not easy to reach an agreement with Chelsea, but the player was very happy there.”

Aston Villa a threat to Borussia Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen hopes

In addition to Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa are monitoring the situation of Maatsen as they know Chelsea have to sell the player by June 30 in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Birmingham club have already enquired about the left-back during talks with Chelsea over a deal for Jhon Duran, reported The Telegraph.

It is uncertain if Maatsen is a top target for Villa but the Premier League club would have the financial advantage over Dortmund if any potential deal for the 22-year-old came down to this.