Exclusive: Chelsea to make decision “this week” on top 20-year-old target

Chelsea are set to decide on Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran this week as the Colombian striker remains the Blues’ top priority for the role at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 20-year-old has been a long-term target for the Premier League giants having initially shown interest during the January transfer window. However, Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Duran in recent weeks and are currently in talks with Aston Villa to bring the player to London.

Both clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer for the young forward and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues will decide this week whether to proceed with their attempt to sign Duran or to move onto their other targets.

The West London outfit may look to do a swap deal with the Birmingham club as Villa have an interest in Chelsea stars such as Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen.

Chelsea to make Jhon Duran decision this week

Answering questions as part of Fabrizio’s Mailbag on CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano has provided an update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Duran stating that the striker remains a priority for the Blues.

The transfer expert said: “Look, on the striker, what I’m hearing is that this week Chelsea are expected to make a decision on Jhon Duran, who remains the first name on their list. So now they have to decide whether they want to proceed with this deal, trying to make it happen with a swap with Aston Villa or if they want to move on and consider other opportunities on the market.

“The full priority is on Duran now. He remains the priority target in terms of a new striker, but obviously being a swap deal is not that easy to complete in a few days.”