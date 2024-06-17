Chelsea decide star is “untouchable”, major action would be required to change transfer situation

Chelsea have reportedly decided that Levi Colwill is untouchable unless they receive any communication from the player that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

The England international is a fine young talent who surely has a big future at Chelsea, though one imagines he might also be tempted by other big clubs who also have Champions League football on offer, which is something Chelsea don’t have at the moment.

See below as a recent post on X from Florian Plettenberg linked Bayern Munich with an interest in Colwill, though it is also suggested that the deal is now looking unlikely due to Chelsea’s asking price for the player…

?|? FC Bayern have inquired about Levi #Colwill in the last weeks as they also have gathered information about a potential transfer this summer! ?? At this stage, Chelsea won’t let him go. But understand, Colwill would be open to join Bayern as soon as Bayern's interest… pic.twitter.com/GUbMqVOFti — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 16, 2024

Colwill transfer: Chelsea’s stance revealed

Romano now says via his YouTube channel, as seen in the video clip below, that Chelsea have no plans to let Colwill go.

Chelsea fans will surely be relieved by this news, but it will be interesting to see if Colwill does end up forcing their hand at all.

The 21-year-old is likely good enough to play at the very highest level, so could have his pick of Europe’s elite if he ever decided the Chelsea project wasn’t working out as he’d hoped or expected.

Bayern are a big name who’d be hard to turn down, and Chelsea might do well to sell Colwill abroad if they get the chance, or else some of their Premier League rivals could also surely emerge as suitors for him at some point.

Indeed, we have seen Colwill linked with Liverpool by HITC, with their report stating that the Reds have enquired about the former Brighton loanee.

Chelsea will surely do all they can to avoid losing Colwill to Liverpool, but if they continue to miss out on trophies and on Champions League qualification, this might be a realistic issue that they have to contend with in the not too distant future.