Former Premier League winner with Leicester City Danny Simpson has backed Graham Potter to become the club’s next manager.

The Foxes won the Championship title under Enzo Maresca last season, but the Italian left to become Chelsea’s next boss following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Leicester are now working on appointing a new manager ahead of their return to the Premier League, with former Blues boss Potter and West Brom’s Carlos Corberan the leading candidates.

Simpson backs Potter to become next Leicester manager

Potter is believed to be the favourite for the job, and it’s reportedly his if he wishes to take it as he looks to return to the game following his sacking by Chelsea.

The former Brighton boss has kept a low profile since his dismissal from Chelsea in April 2023 and was linked with a return to the Seagulls, and was also close to taking over at Dutch giants Ajax.

Simpson, who played a key role for Leicester as they famously lifted the Premier League title in the 2015/2016 season feels now is the right time for Potter to get back into management, and believes the Foxes would be the ideal place for him to do that.

“I think Graham Potter would be good, he’s been quiet for a while now and, from what I understand, he was someone who the club spoke to about the job a while ago,” Simpson told Sports Boom.

“It didn’t happen then, but maybe now would be a good time.

“There’s still a few issues to sort out with some senior players, but whatever happens it needs to be done quick.

“The club still have a core of players who know how to play in the Premier League, but they need to get a new manager in because, before you know it, it’s pre-season again and decisions need to be made.”

Leicester will find out who they face on the opening day of the Premier League season when the fixtures get released at 9am on Tuesday morning.