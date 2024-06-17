Gareth Southgate’s England were in action against Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday and they made the perfect start, winning 1-0.

Jude Bellingham scored the only goal of the game, with a fine header past the Serbian keeper.

There were not many chances from England but they managed to hold on to their lead to see off the win.

However, one England fan may have found the game either boring or was too drunk as he ended up sleeping during the game, waking up at 4am in the morning to find the entire stadium empty.

Watch the clip below:

?? An England fan was drunk and attended the England vs. Serbia's match yesterday. He fell asleep during the match and woke up at 4 AM to find the entire stadium empty with no other fans around.pic.twitter.com/OBG1dMvNfs — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) June 17, 2024

One would think someone would have woken him up but no!