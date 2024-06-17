Erling Haaland gets entangled with Spanish police while on holidays

Manchester City star Erling Haaland experienced an unexpected disturbance during his summer break in Marbella, Spain.

As reported by The Sun, the prolific Norwegian forward was at the popular Playa Padre beach club when he found himself in the midst of a police raid.

During ‘Operation Marbella’, Spanish police have been conducting surprise checks on beach clubs to fight organised crime.

Haaland, along with other tourists, was asked to show his ID to cops during the raid.

Despite the startling nature of the raid, it was a routine check, and Haaland was not accused of any wrongdoing.

? Gran redada policial en un club de playa en Marbella en el que se encontraba el futbolista Erling Haaland ? Ha tenido lugar en el club Playa Padre y han detenido a un hombre de 33 años pic.twitter.com/RnwA6ku5Jw — EL ESPAÑOL (@elespanolcom) June 17, 2024

The incident marked an unusual turn in the striker’s otherwise relaxing holiday following a triumphant season.

He won his second Premier League golden boot in a row after finishing top scorer with 27 goals. In all competitions, he finished the season with an incredible 38 goals, taking his career tally to 225 goals in 281 games.