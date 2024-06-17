Leeds United had a fantastic season in the Championship but fell short, missing out on direct promotion as they finished 3rd.

In the play-offs they faced Southampton, who beat them to win promotion.

This has resulted in a significant financial problem for the Whites as they now have to raise substantial amount in order to avoid breaching the Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability Rules.

To do so, they will be forced to let go of several of their key players.

Among them is Maximilian Wöber, who had a successful season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Bundesliga club want to sign him on a permanent this summer but Leeds are demanding €15m as per BILD via Sport Witness.

The German side are said to be keen on signing him but may be unwilling to do so at that price.

The two clubs will hope to come to an agreement given Leeds’ need to sell but the Yorkshire club seems to have a tough stance regarding the player.

The deadline to balance the books is 30th June. Failure to do so could result in a penalty for the club next season.