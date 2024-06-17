Marc Guehi believes England will have to suffer if they are to go far in Euro 2024 following their victory against Serbia on Sunday night.

England got their campaign off to a winning start with Jude Bellingham heading home the only goal of the game after 13 minutes to send the Three Lions top of Group C.

Gareth Southgate’s side struggled in the second half but held on for an important three points against a very physical Serbia side.

Guehi reacts to England win

England are one of the favourites for the tournament but arrived in Germany with defensive concerns due to the absence of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw’s lack of fitness.

Against Serbia Kyle Walker, Guehi, John Stones and Kieran Trippier made up the slightly makeshift back four, but they stayed solid and kept a clean sheet.

Guehi marked his 12th appearance for England, and his first at a major tournament with an impressive display as he recorded a 96% pass completion rate, won 100% of his tackles and ground duels, and made two clearances and one block.

Speaking after the game the Palace star said he was very happy with the performance, but warned England will have to suffer if they are to go far in the tournament.

“I am very happy with the performance, it’s always hard to get off to a good start in a major tournament,” he told UEFA.com.

“The most important thing was to get the win and we did that, we need to focus now, improve and on to the next one.

“For me, I enjoyed it a lot, tt was a great atmosphere and I am just grateful top play with such experienced players.

“They make it easier for me to play in my position and they help me and the team.

“It is a more of a team performance and I am just glad to have top professionals around me.

“Very, very important. If we are going to go far in this tournament, we are going to have to suffer and it was a great test for us.

“It is a good learning curve for the team and hopefully we can take it on to the next game.”

England take on Denmark on Thursday before concluding the group stage against Slovenia.