Chelsea ready to be less rigid with transfer strategy as they eye 28-year-old

Chelsea are reportedly ready to show that they’re not that rigid with their transfer strategy as they eye up a potential move for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this summer.

The 28-year-old was in world class form for Stuttgart last season, scoring exactly 30 goals in 30 games, and it’s not surprising to see the Blues now showing a serious interest, as per Ben Jacobs via his column on Simon Phillips’ Substack.

Guirassy could be a smart signing by Chelsea, even if it does signal a bit of a move away from the long-term project they’ve been building around the numerous young players they’ve signed in the last few years.

The presence of Nicolas Jackson, and his improved form towards the end of last season, surely shows it’s worth sticking with him for a bit longer so he can continue his development, which a younger striker signing would likely complicate.

Guirassy, however, could come in and provide a more experienced alternative to Jackson, allowing new manager Enzo Maresca to rotate a little more between the two, with Jackson also surely able to learn a great deal from training alongside a seasoned pro like Guirassy.

Guirassy transfer could show Chelsea’s strategy is not too rigid

Jacobs notes that Chelsea are not always as strict on signing young players as it might seem, with this being a bit of a misconception about how the current ownership and board like to do things.

Chelsea fans might like to see a bit more flexibility, so Guirassy seems a good way to do that, adding goals and a player who won’t do too much to block Jackson’s development at the same time.

The Guinea international also has interest from Borussia Dortmund, according to Jacobs, so this might not be the easiest deal to get done, but it certainly seems like one to watch this summer.