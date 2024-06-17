Arsenal legend Ian Wright has criticised Phil Foden for his performance against Serbia on Sunday night.

England got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start with Jude Bellingham’s header in the 13th minute giving the Three Lions a 1-0 win.

Gareth Southgate’s side started well but faded in the second half as they sat back and invited pressure from Serbia, but much of the conversation after the game was about Foden.

Ian Wright criticises Foden

Much has been made of trying to get the best out of Foden in an England shirt, and the 24-year-old came into the tournament fresh off the back of being named Premier League Player of the Year.

Foden’s best role is centrally, but he started on the left hand side against Serbia with Bellingham playing in the number ten role and Bukayo Saka on the right hand side.

The City star really struggled to get into the game and didn’t have an impact on proceedings at all, leaving Southgate surely scratching his head as to how get the best out of him in the national side.

Former England international Wright labelled Foden “anonymous” and felt he struggled to get into the game.

“I don’t think Phil Foden played well today, he didn’t get into it,” he said on his podcast Wrighty’s House.

“People talk about Foden and his positions, I can understand that because of how good he is as a footballer, but he didn’t get into the game today.

“He doesn’t play a free role for Manchester City, given the team he plays for and the calibre of players he plays with, I don’t think he should be as anonymous as he was today.

“We can’t question his ability because what he’s showed us at Man City, but what you look at now, the elite players find it.

“I think it comes down to a mental thing now where he has to think if it’s not happening for him, he has to go find it.

“If you’ve got that much ability but you’re so anonymous, what’s wrong?

“We can’t always blame the system. He needs to make it happen for himself and demand the ball.”

England are next in action Thursday against Denmark before they round out the group stage against Slovenia, and Southgate will be hoping for Foden to improve his performance levels.