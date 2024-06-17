Former Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher expressed his surprise at Newcastle star Anthony Gordon not being introduced during England’s 1-0 win against Serbia.

The Three Lions opened the tournament with a win, with Real Madrid superstar, Jude Bellingham scoring the only goal of the game.

Gordon had a fantastic season with Newcastle, scoring 12 goals and assisting 11 in 48 games across all competitions.

His impressive performance saw him being selected by Gareth Southgate for the final Euro 2024 squad.

However, he remained an unused substitute in England’s opener, much to the shock of Carragher.

He said (via Telegraph):

“Even when England were in control during the first 30 minutes against Serbia, Saka was the only attacker running beyond the defence.”

“He was brilliant, but there was too much responsibility on him to make those runs.

“The lack of pace hurt England the longer the game progressed, so it was surprising Anthony Gordon was not introduced.

“There is also an argument that Ollie Watkins should have replaced Kane for the last 20 minutes because he is quicker and could have freshened it up physically.”

England could have used the pace and skill of Gordon on the left-wing, which could have added another level of threat for the Three Lions going forward.

Their next game is against Denmark on Thursday.